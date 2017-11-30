Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods on site as Hero return moments away

It’s finally here!!! Tiger Woods makes his return to competitive golf Thursday at the Hero World Challenge.

The event, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, takes place at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas and is the site of Woods’ first competitive round since February.

Are you excited? We are tracking Tiger’s opening round shot by shot, while keeping an eye on the rest of the field. Keep up with everything below…

TIGER TRACKER

Tiger will not tee off until 12:05 p.m. Eastern, but he has arrived at the course!!

.@TigerWoods dressed all in black, white shoes, white belt, marking up golf balls for the first time in a long time. One hour out. #HeroWorldChallenge pic.twitter.com/qQ5SD9YEsC — Jeff Babineau (@GolfweekBabz) November 30, 2017

Tiger’s here. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) November 30, 2017