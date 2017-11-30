VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes 1st birdie, fist pumps par save at following hole

Tiger Woods began his Hero World Challenge return in smooth par-par fashion. But he quickly dialed it up.

The 41-year-old roasted a drive down the fairway at the par-5 third at Albany Golf Course, and that led to this gorgeous 2-iron from 260 yards – with a full-on “Be good!” yell, too.

Perfect. Woods simply two-putted from there for birdie to move to 1 under.

That didn't take long. @TigerWoods is in with birdie at No. 3 to move to (-1).#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Xu1CVvtEhY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

It appeared, though, that Woods might give that right back after his approach came up short at the par-4 fourth and his chip shot came up short of the green.

But with 15 feet for par from the fringe, Woods rolled it right in and gave a vigorous fist pump.

A birdie and a fist pump! In four holes!

We are still on the front end of this comeback, but oh boy is this promising so far.