Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes 1st birdie, fist pumps par save at following hole

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes 1st birdie, fist pumps par save at following hole

Quick Shots

VIDEO: Tiger Woods makes 1st birdie, fist pumps par save at following hole

Tiger Woods began his Hero World Challenge return in smooth par-par fashion. But he quickly dialed it up.

The 41-year-old roasted a drive down the fairway at the par-5 third at Albany Golf Course, and that led to this gorgeous 2-iron from 260 yards – with a full-on “Be good!” yell, too.

Perfect. Woods simply two-putted from there for birdie to move to 1 under.

It appeared, though, that Woods might give that right back after his approach came up short at the par-4 fourth and his chip shot came up short of the green.

But with 15 feet for par from the fringe, Woods rolled it right in and gave a vigorous fist pump.

A birdie and a fist pump! In four holes!

We are still on the front end of this comeback, but oh boy is this promising so far.

, , , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home