Tiger Woods shoots 3-under 69 in return at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods knows how to create excitement, and he did just that with an opening 3-under 69 at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods made his competitive return to golf Thursday at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, and he did so with flair in finishing the round just three back (of Tommy Fleetwood) when he posted in the clubhouse. While the round wasn’t perfect, there was plenty to like.

The 41-year-old got things started by hitting the green in two at the par-5 third and two-putting for birdie to move to 1 under. He then made a mess of the fourth with a poor chip but drained a 15-footer for par to stay 1 under.

A 25-footer at the eighth moved him to 2 under before a bad bogey at the par-5 ninth. Woods came back by making a 12-footer for birdie at No. 10. That moved him back to 2 under, and he made two putts inside 10 feet at the next two for par to stay 2 under.

Woods reached 4 under and was one off the lead after back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14. But just when it seemed he might reach the top, Woods hit one way right off the tee at the par-5 15th, took an unplayable and made bogey.

He would close with three straight pars, including rolling in a 5-footer at the last, to finish out his round at 3 under. For the day, Woods hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens and took 27 putts.

He posted five birdies against two bogeys – both of which came at par 5s. Surprisingly, Woods was 3 under despite playing the five par 5s in 1 over.