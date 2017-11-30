Tommy Fleetwood leads by 1 after Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

On a day dominated by Tiger Woods coverage, Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood flew under the radar in taking the outright lead after Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Fleetwood shot 6-under 66 at Albany Golf Course in New Providence and leads Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar by one stroke entering Friday’s Round 2.

The 26-year-old Englishman turned in a bogey-free card with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back. He earned No. 1 European honors two weeks ago thanks to a top-25 finish at the DP World Tour Championship, edging Justin Rose for the Race to Dubai title.

Fleetwood is also set to be married Tuesday in the Bahamas, two days after the Hero World Challenge concludes.

Fowler and Kuchar are T-2 at 5 under thanks to matching 67s, while Kevin Chappell, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are two back and T-4 at 4 under.

Tiger Woods impressed during his first competitive round in more than 300 days, netting a 3-under 69 with five birdies and two bogeys.