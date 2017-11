Tiger Woods is back!!

The 41-year-old returned to competitive golf Thursday at the Hero World Challenge. We are following his every move here with our shot-by-shot Tiger Tracker and he’s indeed off!

Here was his opening tee shot in his return. It wasn’t a beauty, but it got a nice kick and turned out perfectly!

And he's back! For the first time in 10 months, @TigerWoods has returned to competitive golf. pic.twitter.com/FaZMpTlhLs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 30, 2017

Welcome back, Tiger.