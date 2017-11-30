What Tiger Woods said after Round 1 of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf with a 3-under 69 Thursday at the Hero World Challenge. Here’s what Woods had to say after his round:
On his thoughts after Round 1, in which he shot 3-under 69:
“For me, I thought I did great. I hadn’t played in a while after some of the difficulties that I’ve been through, to come out here and just score like I did, that was nice to be part of a scorecard again.”
On opening tee shot:
“Had a good tee shot here. Tried to pull it back up against the wind and it took a while for the wind to take it, but it finally took it late and carried over the bunker.”
On second shot on third hole:
“265, 2-iron and I just put this thing on a rope. That felt good.”
On fist pump on fourth hole, where he made par:
I hit a terrible chip against the grain. And I said, ‘Well, the hole’s not over yet.’ It was nice to make that putt and keep the momentum going.”
On birdie at 8:
“I had this putt a little bit more toward the center of the green last year, and I remembered that it doesn’t break a lot, and that’s what I tried to play.”
On second at 10, which set up birdie:
“Nice little flighted 8-iron, trying to get it back there at 159 to the hole, and wasn’t able to get it all the way back to the hole.”
On birdie putt at 13:
“This was a nice little one. Coming across the green, a little left to right, I was waiting for the grain to take it and it finally did at the end.”
Second shot at 14, which set up birdie:
“This was fun. 95 yards. This is a little pitching wedge and flighted it nicely.”
On if he’s surprised by his first-round score:
“I didn’t know what I could do. I’ve been playing golf, I’ve played a lot of holes at home, but it’s a little different when you have to tee it up in a tournament. I had a lot of adrenaline going there, I was hitting the ball a little bit longer than I normally do and I had to dial it back a little bit, and those are the internal struggles that I just haven’t been through as a player in a while.”
