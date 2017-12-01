Charley Hoffman opens 3-shot lead in Round 2 of Hero World Challenge

The day belonged to Tiger Woods, but the round of the day belonged to Charley Hoffman after a 9-under 63 Friday in Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Hoffman’s amazingly carded just three pars on the day at Albany Golf Club, finishing his round with five straight birdies. He had 12 birdies and three bogeys overall to get to 12 under for the no-cut tournament, three strokes ahead of Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods captivated the golf world by tallying birdies on three of his first four holes and making eagle at the par-5 9th to shoot 5-under 31 on the front nine. Woods was 1 over on the back nine with one birdie and two bogeys and currently sits five shots off the lead at 7 under.

Hideki Matsuyama also jumped up the leaderboard with a 6-under 66 round, which included a controversial finish. Matsuyama appeared to step on a divot in order to improve his lie after leaving a chip short at No. 18, but he was not penalized because an official was content with his answer that he did not intentionally do so.

Englishman Justin Rose is alone in fourth at 8 under after a second consecutive 4-under 68, one shot ahead of a group that includes Woods, Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler. Patrick Reed and Kevin Chappell are T-10 at 6 under.

Woods and Matsuyama are paired together for Saturday’s third round and tee off at 12:53 p.m. Spieth and Hoffman are set to go in the final group at 1:15 p.m.