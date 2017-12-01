Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, TV schedule for Tiger Woods return

Tiger Woods moved into contention at the Hero World Challenge on Friday with a 4-under 68. Woods is T-5 and five back of Charley Hoffman entering the weekend.

Check out the full recap of Woods’ second round here, along with highlights and his post-round comments.

Here are the TV times for the remainder of the week and the tee times for Saturday’s Round 3. (Note: All times Eastern)

Hero World Challenge TV Info

NBC: Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Hero World Challenge Round 3 Tee Times

OFF NO. 1

11:47 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka

11:58 a.m.: Alex Noren, Patrick Reed

12:09 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

12:20 p.m.: Kevin Chappell, Justin Thomas

12:31 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed

12:42 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

12:53 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama

1:04 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

1:15 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman