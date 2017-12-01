Highlights from Tiger Woods' 4-under 68 in Round 2 at Hero World Challenge

If you thought Tiger Woods brought excitement Thursday, do we have news for you.

The 41-year-old fired a 4-under 68 Friday at Albany Golf Club and it could’ve been significantly better. Woods was 6 under on the day through 11 holes and had the outright lead before finishing with 68. He sits five back of Charley Hoffman, but Woods is firmly in contention heading into the weekend.

Remember, this is Woods’ first start in 10 months. So to be where he is through two rounds is simply breathtaking. Anyway…

Here are the full highlights and lowlights from Woods’ second round:

• • •

Tiger makes textbook opening birdie

Roast a 335-yard drive, stuff the second shot and roll in the 5-foot birdie putt. Tiger got this round started off in style.

Tiger birdies Nos. 3 and 4 to tie the lead

This was the first frenzy moment of the day, as Woods had the golf world ablaze with consecutive birdies at Nos. 3 and 4 to share the lead at 6 under.

He rolled in an 8-footer for birdie at No. 3 after this blast off the tee.

As for No. 4, the approach shot says it all.

🚨 Tiger Woods is tied for the lead. 🚨#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/olni9J8thv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

Tiger proves short-game improvement with nifty save at No. 8

Unfortunately there’s no footage of this at the moment, but it certainly deserves mention.

The big negative from Woods’ first round was his poor performance in the short-game area. He stubbed two chips on Day 1, but Woods proved a lot better on Friday. The biggest early test came with a short-sided pitch at the par-3 eighth. It was actually a quite difficult shot, but Woods calmly nipped it to 3 feet for a key par save.

It kept the momentum going, but more importantly proved for sure that Woods’ short-game woes didn’t linger into Friday.

Tiger takes outright lead with stunning eagle at No. 9

The 41-year-old hung on with a few par saves (see No. 8 above) as his game faltered, but he then unleashed this thunderous punch.

Tiger hit an unbelievable second shot at the par-5 ninth from 271 yards and then rolled in the 20-foot eagle putt to take the outright lead at 8 under.

Tiger Woods has taken the lead at the Hero World Challenge!#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/0onzBIK1go — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

Yeah, people were going nuts at this point.

Tiger nearly eagles No. 11, still takes outright lead again

As is the case with No. 8, there was no footage but this was important.

After closing out a 5-under 31, Woods didn’t want to stall right after. Well, he sure didn’t. Pitching with plenty of green to work with from right of the surface at the par-5 11th, Woods nearly jarred the shot for eagle.

While the ball didn’t drop, the tap-in birdie moved him to 9 under and back into the solo lead.

Tiger three-putts at No. 12 for sloppy first bogey

The first hiccup came at No. 12 when Tiger raced a putt 10 feet by and couldn’t save par. It was his first bogey of the day and showed he might not go extremely low Friday.

Tiger's first bogey of the day comes on No. 12. He drops back into a tie for the lead at (-8). #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/puZwl8QG1f — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

This bogey was also indicative of his main weakness in Round 2: His speed on the greens was way off at times.

Tiger shows off short-game ability again with deft chip from green at No. 17

This was so cool.

Woods certainly slowed down near the end, but this may’ve been his best chip or pitch of the entire tournament thus far. It was so creative and needed perfect touch to come out right.

It did just that and produced a dazzling moment late.

Do not try this at home. Results may vary. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Knl9bAWBTv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

Tiger closes with bogey at No. 18 after poor drive

This wasn’t the end Woods was looking for, no doubt. His drive went right and he ended up in a bad lie in the sand waste area. A blast out for a lay up led to a bogey.

Round 2 is in the books. @TigerWoods opens with rounds of 69-68 in his return to competitive golf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/0e2nLWUX3i — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

Yes, a tough way to close. But Woods had so many good shots on Friday. We can’t wait for what’s in store this weekend.