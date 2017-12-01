VIDEO: Justin Thomas whiffs on left-handed shot and hits rock

It doesn’t matter if you’re a 20 handicap or the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year, bad luck will reach you in golf.

Justin Thomas certainly experienced some Friday at the Hero World Challenge. The 2016-17 player of the year was 4 under for his round and 7 under overall Friday when he came to Albany Golf Club’s par-5 15th.

An errant drive left him in need of a recovery, but he couldn’t have guessed it would be something like this.

Thomas’ ball, amazingly and unfortunately, came to rest hugging a rock. If Thomas were to have tried to remove that rock, the ball almost certainly would’ve moved – a one-shot penalty per Rule 18-2.

So Thomas instead had to play his ball from next to the rock, and was forced to do so left-handed and with the back of his club. That desperate (but necessary) step led to a whiff:

That one’s a double whammy, too, as Thomas likely scratched his club hitting the rock straight on when he whiffed.

His second effort was actually quite impressive, as Thomas was able to get that one back out into the fairway. He knocked his fourth shot onto the green and nearly drained a 25-footer for a miraculous par!

Thomas seemed to take the whole situation in stride.

In the end, though, this stroke of poor luck would lead to his first of three straight bogeys as he fired a 2-under 70 and sits solo 12th and seven back.

So take heed, average golfer: NO ONE is immune to a bad break in this game.