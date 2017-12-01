Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to follow up on opening 3-under 69 at Hero

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday with a 3-under 69 at Albany Golf Course in New Providence, Bahamas.

He begins Friday just three off the lead with a real chance to make a big impression in his first start in 10 months.

Follow our Tiger Tracker here to get a constantly updated shot-by-shot account of his round as he looks to make more noise. Here we go…

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 572 Yards

OFF THE TEE (12:09 p.m. ET): Tiger pures a drive down the third fairway. It carried 279 yards and probably went about 300 overall. One gallery member appeared to yell, “He’s back.” Not too far off from agreeing…

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 187 Yards

OFF THE TEE (11:57 a.m. ET): A solid one here. He finds the green, and hits it pin high to about 30 feet.

ON THE GREEN (12:02 p.m. ET): Tiger’s first putt goes about 5 feet by, but he knocks in the comebacker for a two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (T-4)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 423 Yards

OFF THE TEE (11:43 a.m. ET): Tiger’s opening drive today is a beauty. He finds the fairway again, but this time there’s no luck needed. This was perfect down the left-center of the fairway.

Tiger gets it started in Round 2.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/txYt7milok — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

APPROACH SHOT (11:49 a.m. ET): After a 335-yard opening drive, Tiger had 96 yards on his second. He stuffs that to about 5 feet! We could be in for an opening birdie!

ON THE GREEN (11:54 a.m. ET): He walked that one right in! AN OPENING BIRDIE! TIGER IS TWO BACK!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (T-4)

Pre-Round

Tiger is on the premises. Let’s get ready!

.@TigerWoods is warming up on the driving range ahead of his second-round tee time. https://t.co/LTEbyC71tb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

We’re off and running again. Tiger’s on the practice green. Looking dapper – gray pants, white shirt, white shoes, white hat. Let’s do this…. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2017

