WATCH: Tiger Woods birdies 3 of 4 holes to begin Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is absolutely on fire to start Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge.
After a promising 3-under 69 Thursday, Woods picked up where he left off with a vintage, no-sweat birdie to start his second round.
After a lengthy par save at No. 2, Woods birdied the par-5 No. 3 hole after smoking his drive. His eagle putt from the fringe was long, but he made the come-backer for another birdie. That’s another good sign after Woods played the par 5s in 2 over during Round 1.
Then he hit another beauty of a drive at the par-4 fourth hole and stuck his approach to approximately five feet. Another no-sweat birdie putt and Tiger suddenly had a share of the lead at 6 under after beginning his round with birdies on three of the first four holes.
So much for tempering expectations and easing his way back after more than 300 days away from competitive golf. This is must-see TV right now.
