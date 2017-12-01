WATCH: Tiger Woods birdies 3 of 4 holes to begin Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods is absolutely on fire to start Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge.

After a promising 3-under 69 Thursday, Woods picked up where he left off with a vintage, no-sweat birdie to start his second round.

After a lengthy par save at No. 2, Woods birdied the par-5 No. 3 hole after smoking his drive. His eagle putt from the fringe was long, but he made the come-backer for another birdie. That’s another good sign after Woods played the par 5s in 2 over during Round 1.

Then he hit another beauty of a drive at the par-4 fourth hole and stuck his approach to approximately five feet. Another no-sweat birdie putt and Tiger suddenly had a share of the lead at 6 under after beginning his round with birdies on three of the first four holes.

🚨 Tiger Woods is tied for the lead. 🚨#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/olni9J8thv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

So much for tempering expectations and easing his way back after more than 300 days away from competitive golf. This is must-see TV right now.