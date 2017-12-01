WATCH: Tiger Woods drains eagle putt to take the lead at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods buried a 15-foot eagle putt to shoot 5-under 31 on the front nine and take the outright lead in Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge.

The eagle at the par-5 No. 9 hole got Woods to 8 under for the tournament and moved him one shot ahead of Charley Hoffman and Tommy Fleetwood at the time.

Check it out:

ICYMI:@TigerWoods eagled No. 9 to take the lead at the Hero World Challenge. And it was a thing of beauty. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CPvIk46tTu — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2017

The chipping looks much better today and this is easily the best we’ve seen Tiger play in quite some time. Regardless of what this means for the future, let’s just enjoy what we’re seeing from Woods and appreciate the fact that he’s back on top of a leaderboard after nearly a year off from professional golf.