Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson in midst of humorous trick-shot war

@wesleybryangolf/Instagram

VIDEO: Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson in midst of humorous trick-shot war

Quick Shots

VIDEO: Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson in midst of humorous trick-shot war

It’s probably not too wise to challenge Wesley Bryan in a trick-shot competition, but Bubba Watson isn’t scared.

The pair appear to be in the midst of a light-hearted trick-shot war, with Watson taking the opening shot.

Hey @wesleybryangolf… you up for it?? #flickofthewristchallenge #stancesocks #photoshoot

A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on

Pretty impressive stuff, Bubba. But Wesley “BryanT” (as Watson put it) wasn’t going to sit idly by.

Bryan responded with his own trick-shot video, calling out “Bubbles” Watson as he showed what he can do when challenged.

Here you go @bubbawatson #yourewelcome #flickofthewristchallenge Don’t poke the bear 🐻

A post shared by Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) on

Any response, Bubba? Yep!

Watson came back with more footage aimed at his battle with Bryan.

We’ll see if Bryan comes in with another entertaining counter. So far it’s been a fun (and obviously sarcastic) battle.

, , Quick Shots

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home