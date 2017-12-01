VIDEO: Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson in midst of humorous trick-shot war

It’s probably not too wise to challenge Wesley Bryan in a trick-shot competition, but Bubba Watson isn’t scared.
The pair appear to be in the midst of a light-hearted trick-shot war, with Watson taking the opening shot.
Pretty impressive stuff, Bubba. But Wesley “BryanT” (as Watson put it) wasn’t going to sit idly by.
Bryan responded with his own trick-shot video, calling out “Bubbles” Watson as he showed what he can do when challenged.
Any response, Bubba? Yep!
Watson came back with more footage aimed at his battle with Bryan.
We’ll see if Bryan comes in with another entertaining counter. So far it’s been a fun (and obviously sarcastic) battle.
