VIDEO: Wesley Bryan, Bubba Watson in midst of humorous trick-shot war

By: Kevin Casey | December 1, 2017 10:34 am

It’s probably not too wise to challenge Wesley Bryan in a trick-shot competition, but Bubba Watson isn’t scared.

The pair appear to be in the midst of a light-hearted trick-shot war, with Watson taking the opening shot.

Hey @wesleybryangolf… you up for it?? #flickofthewristchallenge #stancesocks #photoshoot A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:37pm PST

Pretty impressive stuff, Bubba. But Wesley “BryanT” (as Watson put it) wasn’t going to sit idly by.

Bryan responded with his own trick-shot video, calling out “Bubbles” Watson as he showed what he can do when challenged.

Here you go @bubbawatson #yourewelcome #flickofthewristchallenge Don’t poke the bear 🐻 A post shared by Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Any response, Bubba? Yep!

Watson came back with more footage aimed at his battle with Bryan.

We are in between lens changes at my photo shoot with @oakley… just enough time for another #flickofthewristchallenge @wesleybryangolf A post shared by Bubba Watson (@bubbawatson) on Nov 29, 2017 at 11:22am PST

We’ll see if Bryan comes in with another entertaining counter. So far it’s been a fun (and obviously sarcastic) battle.