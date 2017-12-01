What Tiger Woods said after Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods shot 4-under 68 Friday in Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. He now sits 7 under for the tournament thanks to a blistering 5-under 31 on the front nine, which included an eagle at the par-5 9th.

Here’s what Tiger had to say after the round on Golf Channel.

On some putting difficulty:

“After that 31 on the front nine, could have got a few more on that back nine. Had a difficult time all day with my speed on the greens. They seemed to be about a foot faster. They were dry, they were rolling out and I air-mailed a few of them well past the hole. But I really did struggle with my speed.”

On what he proved to himself:

“I proved that the surgery was successful and the rehab has been fantastic. Now I have a chance to go out there and play competitive golf again.”

On how close he is to top form:

“I’m just getting back, so I’ve still got a long ways to go. That’s going to take time. A lot more practice, a lot more training and more tournaments.”