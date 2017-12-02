Hero World Challenge: Round 4 tee times, TV info for Tiger Woods return

Tiger Woods may be out of contention Sunday, but that doesn’t mean he’s got nothing to play for in the final round of the Hero World Challenge.

While Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose will be trying to catch leader Charley Hoffman, Woods goes off at 11:13 a.m. ET with Justin Thomas.

He shot 75 Saturday and didn’t make birdie until 14.

Woods and Thomas were paired in Round 1 Thursday.

Hero World Challenge TV Info

NBC: Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Hero World Challenge Round 4 Tee Times

10:40 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson

10:51 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner

11:02 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren

11:13 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

11:24 a.m. — ​Kevin Chappell, Tommy Fleetwood

11:35 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler​

11:46 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar

11:57 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth

12:08 p.m. — Justin Rose, Charley Hoffman