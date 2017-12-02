Tiger Woods struggles to 3-over 75 to fall from Hero contention

Tiger Woods had said to temper expectations in his return and he showed why Saturday as he fired a 3-over 75 at the Hero World Challenge to drop from contention.

The 41-year-old set the golf world abuzz when he opened in 5-under 31 Friday at Albany Golf Club to take the lead, but his round stalled that day as he posted 68 to fall five back. And then he looked completely out of sorts in Round 3.

The rust of competing in his first event in 10 months was evident Saturday as Woods bogeyed five of his first 10 holes to drop well back. A par save at No. 11 kept things from getting worse and only a late run (three birdies in his last five holes) allowed Woods to come away with a 75.

The day could’ve been truly disastrous, but Woods saved a dismal score with his ability to grind. Still, this was definitely a harsh dose of reality a day after Woods was at the top of the leaderboard.

The 14-time major champion was out of sorts from the start. His opening drive went left and it led to a sloppy bogey. A poor chip that came up short of the green at the par-5 third followed by a missed 3-footer meant another bogey.

A second par-5 bogey followed at the sixth and he had another short-game shot fail to reach the green at the par-4 seventh after he nearly drove the green. A bogey there after failing to drop a 15-footer suddenly had him 4 over for the round and plummeting down the leaderboard.

A 15-footer at the par-3 eighth dropped to avoid another bogey but another did arrive two holes later when Woods hit a poor approach at the par-4 10th after finding the fairway then missed on an 8-footer.

His round appeared to be possibly headed toward 80 when it looked like he might fall to 6 over through 11, but he rolled in an 8-footer for par there.

Woods finally stabilized late in the round. He nearly drove the par-4 14th, chipped to 10 feet and rolled in the putt for his first birdie of the day. He even gave the crowd a mock bow for finally making a birdie.

He then buried a left-to-right slider from 10 feet at the 17th for another birdie to move to 3 over for the round. Woods closed things out with a simple par at the last.

Yes, it could have been worse. But overall, Woods was off for most of the day. His great driving over the first 36 holes disappeared and his chipping woes from Thursday returned. He also showed an appalling lack of course management for a good portion of the round.

But that’s what happens when you return from an extended break, no matter your talent.

Temper the expectations. That proved to be a big lesson Saturday.