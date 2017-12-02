What Tiger Woods said after Round 3 of Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods shot 3-over 75 Saturday in Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods bogeyed five of his first 10 holes to drop well back. A par save at No. 11 kept things from getting worse and only a late run (two birdies in his last five holes) allowed Woods to come away with a 75.

Here’s what Tiger had to say after the round on Golf Channel.

On why Saturday was more difficult than Thursday or Friday:

“Anything that I did right ended up in a bad spot. Anything I did wrong, it was really bad. It’s just one of those days.”

On how much of this is a mental test for him:

“I’ve gotta keep fighting. That’s one thing I’ve done my entire career is just keep fighting and try and post the best number I could possibly do. Today was a lot. Unfortunately, it just ended that way.”

On his bow on 14 and enjoying himself with the fans:

“It’s just ridiculous it took me 14 holes to make a birdie. At that time, I’ve already played four par-5s, and nothing happened. It’s one of those days. I fought through it. And tomorrow’s another fight.”

What will he do to make sure tomorrow is not like today:

“I really didn’t feel like I was that far off. That’s the crazy part. The shot that really threw me for a loop was the shot at 3. Pumped it right down there. Hit the most beautiful three wood that went about 300 yards into the wind. And ended up (with) a bad lie to make bogey. It’s just one of things where I did little things wrong.”

On how he feels three rounds:

“It feels good to be out here fighting again. I’ve missed the fight. And getting out there and competing and fighting against the golf course, the guys, it’s so much fun. I just missed doing this.”