Who earned cards? A closer look at the 20 LPGA Q-School grads

The top 20 players at the final stage of LPGA Q-School earned full cards for the 2018 season. The card winners represent a dozen different countries. Nine are rookies.

Here is a closer look at each of the 20 Q-School graduates:

• • •

1. Nasa Hataoka, 18, Ibaraki, Japan – Named after the space program, Hataoka finished 140th on the money list in her rookie season on the LPGA.

2. *Tiffany Chan, 24, Hong Kong, USC – Represented Hong Kong in 2016 Olympics. Competed in 13 events on Symetra Tour this season, finishing 24th on money list.

3. Paula Reto, 27, Bloemfontein, South Africa, Purdue – Played a full season on the LPGA in ’17, making only six cuts. Olympian helped Purdue win 2010 NCAA title.

4. *Rebecca Artis, 28, Coonabarabran, Australia – With her husband on the bag, veteran Aussie earned LPGA card in fifth attempt at Q-School. Won twice on LET.

5. *Luna Sobron Galmes, 23, Palma De Mallorca, Spain – Played first full season on LET in 2017, finishing 42nd on money list. Taught by her father Marcos, a golf professional.

5. *Robynn Ree, 20, Redondo Beach, Calif., USC – Leaves Trojans midway through her junior season. Won three times at USC, including her final event at East Lake.

7. Amelia Lewis, 26, Jacksonville, Fla. – A rookie on the LPGA in 2011, has $511,921 in career earnings and two top 10s.

7. *Lauren Coughlin, 25, Charlottesville, Va., Virginia – Won 2016 ACC title. Made seven cuts in 13 events on Symetra Tour in 2017. UVA coach Kim Lewellen was on the bag in Daytona.

7. *Georgia Hall, 21, Wimborne, England – 2017 Solheim Cup standout recovered from “horrendous” opening 77 to earn card in first attempt. Contended at Women’s British Open.

10. *Kassidy Teare, 23, San Diego, Calif., Long Beach State – 2016 Big West Player of the Year recorded two top 10s in first season on Symetra.

10. Marissa Steen, 27, West Chester, Ohio, Memphis – Former POY on the Symetra Tour has made the cut 20 times in 46 career starts on LPGA.

10. Caroline Inglis, 23, Eugene, Ore., Oregon – Former Pac-12 champion had conditional status on the LPGA in 2017 and made only two starts. Posted three top 10s on Symetra Tour in 2017.

13. *Gemma Dryburgh, 24, Aberdeen, Scotland, Tulane – Former Curtis Cup player has a pair of top 10s on the LET. Made $5,309 in 10 starts on Symetra this year.

13. Laetitia Beck, 25, Caesarea, Israel, Duke – 2016 Olympian and first Israeli to compete on the LPGA finished 121st on this year’s money list. Improved her status in fourth trip to Q-School.

13. Cindy LaCrosse, 30, Tampa, Fla., Louisville – Emotional finish for LaCrosse, who was a rookie on the LPGA in 2010. Played 11 events on Symetra in ’17, finishing fourth twice.

16. Brianna Do, 27, Lakewood, Calif., UCLA – Posted a career-best T-26 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2017. Made five cuts in 10 starts.

16. Celine Harbin, 35, Lacoste Porosus Ville, France – Turned professional only five years ago and played on LET from 2012-14. Her career-best on the LPGA, a T-11, came at the 2016 Marathon Classic.

16. Daniela Holmqvist, 29, Jupiter, Fla., Cal – Made 10 cuts in 20 LPGA starts this season. Won 2015 Island Resort Championship on Symetra Tour. Buried clutch putt on the final hole to avoid playoff.

16. Jessy Tang, 28, Orlando, Fla. – Has competed on Symetra Tour since 2009. Made eight starts on the LPGA as a rookie in 2017 and missed the cut in each.

20. */** Maria Torres, 22, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Florida – Former SEC champ became first player from Puerto Rico to earn full LPGA card.

* rookie

** won three-hole aggregate playoff