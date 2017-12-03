Dylan Frittelli, Cameron Smith earn Euro Tour wins at Mauritius Open, Australian PGA

Dylan Frittelli and Cameron Smith emerged victorious in the first double header of the 2017-18 European Tour season. Both needed playoffs to start the new season with wins.

Smith defeated fellow Australian Jordan Zunic at the second extra hole to win the Australian PGA Championship after the pair had tied at 18 under. Smith, who began the final round three shots behind Zunic, won with a par at the second extra hole.

Frittelli only needed one extra hole to defeat Arjun Atwal in the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open. The South African took the title with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.

It is Frittelli’s second European Tour win following the Lyoness Open in June.

“It was quite funny that I won with a two-putt because I felt like two-putted every single green this week,” Frittelli said. “But I was consistent from tee to green and I’m really happy with that part of my game.”

It caps a great year for the former Texas player. Aside from two victories, he also had second-places finishes in the Volvo China Open and Turkish Airlines Open. He closed out the 2016-17 European season with fourth place in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

The 27-year-old arrived in Mauritius ranked 67th in the world, and is looking to break into the top 50 to play in all the majors and WGC events next year.

“I set high, lofty goals this year and achieved most of them, so I actually can’t wait for 2018. I’m going to set some more lofty goals and go chase them again.”

Smith is already a PGA Tour winner, triumphing in this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Australian PGA is his first European Tour win in just his 11th start.

“Neither my mum or dad were there for the win in New Orleans,” the 24-year-old said. “To be able to win in front of them and in front of other family and friends, and then winning in Queensland, makes it so much more special to me.

“I haven’t even had time to process that but it’s been a really good year. My goals this year were to win one down here and it’s nice to tick that one off.”