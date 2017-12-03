Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 4-under 68 at Hero World Challenge

What a week from Tiger Woods.

The 41-year-old closed the Hero World Challenge with a 4-under 68 to finish out at 8 under and in the top 10 (for now). In his first event back in 10 months, Woods looked unbelievably sharp for a lot of the action at Albany Golf Club.

As great conditions came back Sunday, Woods lit it up again and produced plenty of excitement in a strong final round (albeit one with a poor finish).

Here are the full highlights from Woods’ final round:

• • •

Tiger shows off long-iron recoil on way to first birdie at No. 3

Woods’ speed has been impressive this week, which is a great sign for his feeling about his back. So is this … he unleashed his classic recoil multiple times this week.

The biggest one came Sunday with this nuked 2-iron at the par-5 third.

That is so tasty. As you can see, the result didn’t turn out perfect, but Woods chipped to about 10 feet and made the birdie putt for his first of the day after a par-par start.

Tiger rolls in birdie putt at No. 5

The 41-year-old looked so good early (and mostly all day), and he took advantage when he fired his tee shot at the short par-3 fifth some 12 feet below the flag.

Woods rolled in that putt to put himself 2 under for the day and in position to make this round a special one.

Tiger starts frenzy by driving par-4 7th green, curling in eagle putt

This was Sunday’s best Tiger moment. He launched a driver at the 336-yard par-4 seventh and it was absolutely awesome.

The ball cleared the front bunker and then rolled all the way out to about 25 feet from the hole for eagle. Would he make the putt and give us a moment to relive?

Oh yeah, and his reaction was beautiful, too…

With Woods 4 under for his round at that point, the juices were flowing.

Tiger birdies No. 9 to go out in 5-under 31

Woods had the chance to go out in 5-under 31 for the second time in three days and he got the job done.

A drive in the fairway at the par-5 ninth left him 298 yards and he almost got home in two. Instead, he ended up in the front greenside bunker and blasted out to about 3 feet. He cozied that in to make a statement yet again on a front nine in which he hit every green but one (and on the only one he missed, the ball was 3 feet off the surface).

Tiger kills momentum with brutal double bogey at No. 10

This was when Woods’ strong final round could’ve gone completely sour.

He drove the ball so well on the front nine (5/6 fairways) and found the fairway again at No. 10 only for his ball to finish in a divot. He missed the green from there and then made a mess with his short game.

Eventually he had 12 feet for bogey. The putt hit the hole but didn’t drop. Just like that, double bogey and his round appeared it might stall…

Tiger makes textbook birdie at par-5 11th to get back on track

… But we all know Woods is a terrific grinder. He followed the disappointment at the 10th with a perfect drive at the par-5 11th and a pure iron that landed short of the green and rolled some 25 feet past the cup.

This led to an easy two-putt birdie to put him back on track and 4 under for the round.

Tiger nearly drives par-4 14th, scores another birdie

We will mention Woods made an excellent up and down at the par-3 12th (with a 6-foot par putt to boot) to save momentum. He then launched a driver at the green at the par-4 14th and nearly got there.

The ball came up just short and right, a perfect leave for a pitch. With plenty of green to work with, Woods simply pitched up to 2 feet and tapped in for birdie.

By that point he was back to 5 under for the round and showed how little that double bogey affected him. Great fight.

Tiger birdies No. 15 to move to 6 under for round

With a chance to move to 6 under for the round for the first time, Woods capitalized.

From the greenside bunker in two, Woods splashed out to 6 feet and rolled in the 6-foot left-to-right slider and … BOOM! He’d played the five holes since his double in 3 under and was on his way to a fantastic closing round.

Tiger closes bogey-bogey in finish with 68

This was not the way to close, but we think Woods is still feeling just fine after a 4-under 68. He almost made a great up and down at the par-3 17th but couldn’t drop a 7-foot par putt.

Oddly, Woods three-putted from 25 feet at the par-4 18th after lipping out a 3-footer.

For sure, this was a sloppy finish. But his 18 holes Sunday? It was good stuff, and this was a stellar 72 holes in his first competitive event in 10 months.

Woods was mum on his future schedule, but we’ll eagerly await his next appearance.