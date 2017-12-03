Rickie Fowler shoots final-round 61 to win 2017 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods was back in his traditional Sunday red, but no one could keep up with the bright orange-clad Rickie Fowler in the final round of the Hero World Challenge.

Fowler began the day with seven consecutive birdies and shot 11-under 61 to win by four strokes. The 28-year-old began the day seven shots back of 54-hole leader Charley Hoffman and wasted no time making up ground. He birdied eight of nine holes on the front and nine of his first 11 to run away with the tournament at Albany Golf Club.

It’s the first win for Fowler since the Honda Classic in February and lowest round of his career, one better than his second-round 62 at the 2011 Waste Management Open.

Fowler’s victory caps a stretch of consistency dating back to mid-June. Since then he’s registered six top-5s in 11 starts, beginning with a T-5 at the U.S. Open. He finished solo second in his only other start of the season last month at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Hoffman began the day with a five-shot lead and opened with a birdie at No. 1 before back-to-back bogeys at holes No. 4-5. He made par on his final nine holes to shoot even-par 72 and finish alone in second at 14 under. Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth were T-3 at 12 under and Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose were T-5 at 11 under.

Woods bounced back nicely from a disappointing 75 in Round 3, recording an eagle on the par-4 seventh and shooting 31 on the front nine. He ultimately carded a 4-under 68 to finish T-9 alongside Matt Kuchar, beating out notables like reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas, World No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson and U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka.