VIDEO: Tiger Woods pulls out classic recoil on long-iron shot at Hero

Many fans missed seeing Tiger Woods play, mainly because, you know, he’s so good.

But being deprived of his tics and reactions to shots left another huge void. No longer.

Woods has unleashed his classic recoil at times this week at the Hero World Challenge, but he really brought it out in full for the first time Sunday.

Remember those long irons he would recoil hard back in the day? He provided that early Sunday at Albany Golf Club.

Oh yeah, that never gets old!

It would’ve been cooler if the result had turned out really well, but Woods would get up and down there for his first birdie of the day.

And that recoil is beautiful to watch. Not only is it a sign of the old Tiger, but it also seems to prove once again that the 41-year-old has no fear with his back.