VIDEO: Tiger Woods curls in eagle putt after driving par-4 green

Remember when Tiger Woods drove the green and made eagle at Albany Golf Club’s par-4 seventh in a practice round this week? Yeah, he did it again … this time in competition.

Woods took out driver Sunday at the 336-yard par 4 and mashed it perfectly. The shot cleared the front bunker and then raced onto the green, finishing pin high some 25 feet right of the flag.

It was a mesmerizing shot we’d expect from the Tiger of old, and it came in the final round of the Hero World Challenge. And he finished it off.

Woods hit the slick eagle putt with perfect speed, allowing the ball to hit the left side of the cup and curl in for a spectacular eagle-2.

You can tell from Woods’ reaction that he REALLY wanted that one, too.

With that, Woods moved to 4 under for the round and one shot out of a spot in the top five. The 41-year-old is wearing that Sunday Red well.