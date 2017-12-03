What Tiger Woods said after final round at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods finished the Hero World Challenge with a 4-under 68 to post 8 under for the week and tie for ninth in his return to competitive golf after a 10-month absence.

Here’s what Woods had to say after the performance:

On how he felt about his performance at Hero

“Overall, I’m very pleased. I showed good signs, I hit some really good shots out there and a bright future.”

On his confidence in his health this week

“I knew I was going to be able to play all four rounds. That wasn’t going to be the issue. I played a lot at home, I came down here, I played. … The issue was going to be, how was my scoring going to be, how was my feel, how am I going to get used to the adrenaline in my system for the first time in a while? It took a little bit of time.”

On how he felt about public’s support of his return

“It’s just very flattering that people really enjoyed what I’ve done over the years. I’ve had some tough times through the years with my back and then to finally to come out on the good side and be able to get back out there and play is pretty cool.”

On if he understands what he’s meant to golf

“I do have a better sense of it. When I was struggling with my back, the world seemed very small. Just day-to-day stuff was very difficult for me to do. Now I’m able to sit back and enjoy a little bit more, talk to more people, go out to more dinners, it’s been really nice.”

On his future schedule

“I think that we’re going to sit down here. We’re going to figure out what’s the best way for me to build my schedule for the major championships: Play how much, what my training cycles are going to be and play enough but don’t play too much. I don’t know what golf courses I’ll be playing and what’s the best way to go about it, we’ll sit down with the whole team and we’ll figure it out.”