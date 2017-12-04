John Daly driver from 1991 PGA Championship up for auction

John Daly went long before going long was cool.

The driver Daly used to stun the golf world while winning 1991 PGA Championship is up for auction.

Daly was the longest the long-shots as a 9th alternate. He went long and straight at Crooked Stick Golf Club with a display of power yet-to-be-realized by most players on tour. It was there where “grip it and rip it” was born.

This club was also featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

It is be offered by Green Jacket Auctions. The current high bid as of Monday afternoon was $2,143 and the auction closes Saturday night.

The 44 1/2 driver has a Cobra composite kevlar head and titanium shaft. After Daly’s victory, he gave the club to Crooked Stick designer Pete Dye.

The club was subsequently used after it was given to Dye for about a year, according to Green Jacket.

By the way, there are only 20 shopping days left until Christmas.