Morgan Hoffmann reveals he has muscular dystrophy

In 2011, Morgan Hoffmann began to notice that his right pectoral muscle was deteriorating. Five years, more than 25 doctors and many misdiagnoses later, Hoffmann was told in November 2016 that he had muscular dystrophy.

Hoffmann didn’t reveal the news publicly until Monday when he penned a story in The Players’ Tribune.

“The last few months have been the most trying of my life,” Hoffmann wrote. “I have a new reality now, and a new purpose.”

According to Mayo Clinic, Muscular dystrophy is a group of diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Some people who have muscular dystrophy will eventually lose the ability to walk. Some may have trouble breathing or swallowing.

Medications and therapy can help manage symptoms and slow the course of the disease, but there is no cure.

“I know that I must fully accept this challenge, but doing that is so hard,” Hoffmann wrote.

Hoffmann, a former standout at Oklahoma State, said he has facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, which is known to cause atrophy of the chest, back, neck, arms and sometimes legs. So far, the disease has only affected Hoffmann’s pectoral muscles – the right one is completely deteriorated while the left has only deteriorated a minimal amount.

This type of MD doesn’t cause an immediate threat to his life, Hoffmann said, but it likely will shorten it. Still, Hoffmann said he plans to compete on the PGA Tour as long as he can.

“This disease won’t keep me from achieving my dream of winning on the PGA Tour,” he wrote.

In the article, Hoffmann talked about how charitable giving and time spent at children’s hospitals through partnerships with St. Barnabas Health System and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey have been a big part of his life.

Hoffmann is more inspired now than ever to give back. He is also planning to start a charity golf event at his home course, Arcola Country Club in Paramus, N.J., which will help his efforts to raise money and awareness for MD.

“Fighting and never giving up is in my blood,” Hoffmann wrote. “No matter what happens to me, I will never stop doing everything in my power to make the lives of those around me better and to make the future healthier and brighter.”

Hoffmann later concluded with: “And today I know that I am so damn lucky. Because I’ve found my calling, and it’s one far beyond golf.”

To read Hoffmann’s full article, click here.