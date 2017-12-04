Tiger Woods now a 15-1 shot to win 2018 Masters

The buzz generated by Tiger Woods play this past weekend at the Hero World Challenge shook the betting world.
Woods is now a 15-1 shot to win the 2018 Masters in April at the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook. He was 55-1 before his round of 68 on Thursday.
Rickie Fowler, who won the Hero, joins 2017 Player of the Year Justin Thomas and Woods at 15-1.
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, is the overall favorite at 15-2. Dustin Johnson is currently 10-1, while Rory McIlroy is 12-1.
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017.
2018 Masters Odds
Jordan Spieth – 15-2
Dustin Johnson – 10-1
Rory McIlroy – 12-1
Justin Thomas – 15-1
Rickie Fowler – 15-1
Tiger Woods – 15-1
Jason Day – 18-1
Jon Rahm – 18-1
Justin Rose – 20-1
Brooks Koepka – 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama – 25-1
Paul Casey – 35-1
Phil Mickelson – 35-1
Sergio Garcia – 35-1
Bubba Watson – 40-1
Adam Scott – 45-1
Henrik Stenson – 45-1
Matt Kuchar – 45-1
Patrick Cantlay – 45-1
Patrick Reed – 50-1
Tommy Fleetwood – 50-1
Xander Schauffele – 50-1
Louis Oosthuizen – 55-1
Marc Leishman – 55-1
Thomas Pieters – 55-1
Charley Hoffman – 60-1
Brandt Snedeker – 65-1
Charl Schwartzel – 65-1
Daniel Berger – 65-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick – 65-1
Tony Finau – 75-1
Tyrrell Hatton – 80-1
Kevin Kisner – 85-1
Lee Westwood – 85-1
Zach Johnson – 100-1
Alex Noren – 110-1
Bill Haas – 110-1
Branden Grace – 110-1
JB Holmes – 110-1
Martin Kaymer – 110-1
Ryan Moore – 110-1
Francesco Molinari – 125-1
Jimmy Walker – 125-1
Pat Perez – 125-1
Russell Henley – 125-1
Brian Harman – 135-1
Gary Woodland – 135-1
Jason Dufner – 135-1
Kevin Chappell – 135-1
Ollie Schniederjans – 135-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello – 135-1
Shane Lowry – 135-1
Bryson DeChambeau – 150-1
Cameron Smith – 150-1
Ian Poulter – 150-1
Adam Hadwin – 165-1
Bernd Wiesberger – 165-1
Brendan Steele – 165-1
Danny Willett – 165-1
Emiliano Grillo – 165-1
Kevin Na – 165-1
Peter Uihlein – 165-1
Si Woo Kim – 165-1
Jhonattan Vegas – 175-1
Billy Horschel – 200-1
Russell Knox – 200-1
Austin Cook – 225-1
Byeong Hun An – 225-1
Charles Howell III – 225-1
Jim Furyk – 225-1
Keegan Bradley – 225-1
Kyle Stanley – 225-1
Patton Kizzire – 225-1
Ross Fisher – 225-1
Webb Simpson – 225-1
Bud Cauley – 250-1
Grayson Murray – 250-1
Haotong Li – 250-1
Jamie Lovemark – 250-1
Patrick Rodgers – 250-1
Wesley Bryan – 250-1
Andy Sullivan – 275-1
Angel Cabrera – 275-1
Fred Couples – 275-1
Graeme McDowell – 275-1
Graham DeLaet – 275-1
Jeunghun Wang – 275-1
Scott Piercy – 275-1
Steve Stricker – 275-1
Thorbjorn Olesen – 275-1
David Lingmerth – 300-1
Hudson Swafford – 300-1
Jordan L Smith – 300-1
Ryan Fox – 300-1
William McGirt – 300-1
Andrew Johnston – 350-1
Anirban Lahiri – 350-1
Chris Stroud – 350-1
Chris Wood – 350-1
Bernhard Langer – 500-1
Curtis Luck – 500-1
Hideto Tanihara – 500-1
Mike Weir – 500-1
Vijay Singh – 500-1
Harry Ellis – 1000-1
Jose Maria Olazabal – 1000-1
Pachara Khongwatmai – 1000-1
Trevor Immelman – 1000-1
Doc Redman – 2000-1
Doug Ghim – 2000-1
Mark O’Meara – 2000-1
Yuxin Lin – 2000-1
Ian Woosnam – 3000-1
Larry Mize – 5000-1
Sandy Lyle – 5000-1
