Tiger Woods now a 15-1 shot to win 2018 Masters

The buzz generated by Tiger Woods play this past weekend at the Hero World Challenge shook the betting world.

Woods is now a 15-1 shot to win the 2018 Masters in April at the Westgate Las Vegas Sportsbook. He was 55-1 before his round of 68 on Thursday.

Rickie Fowler, who won the Hero, joins 2017 Player of the Year Justin Thomas and Woods at 15-1.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, is the overall favorite at 15-2. Dustin Johnson is currently 10-1, while Rory McIlroy is 12-1.

Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017.

2018 Masters Odds

Jordan Spieth – 15-2

Dustin Johnson – 10-1

Rory McIlroy – 12-1

Justin Thomas – 15-1

Rickie Fowler – 15-1

Tiger Woods – 15-1

Jason Day – 18-1

Jon Rahm – 18-1

Justin Rose – 20-1

Brooks Koepka – 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama – 25-1

Paul Casey – 35-1

Phil Mickelson – 35-1

Sergio Garcia – 35-1

Bubba Watson – 40-1

Adam Scott – 45-1

Henrik Stenson – 45-1

Matt Kuchar – 45-1

Patrick Cantlay – 45-1

Patrick Reed – 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood – 50-1

Xander Schauffele – 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen – 55-1

Marc Leishman – 55-1

Thomas Pieters – 55-1

Charley Hoffman – 60-1

Brandt Snedeker – 65-1

Charl Schwartzel – 65-1

Daniel Berger – 65-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick – 65-1

Tony Finau – 75-1

Tyrrell Hatton – 80-1

Kevin Kisner – 85-1

Lee Westwood – 85-1

Zach Johnson – 100-1

Alex Noren – 110-1

Bill Haas – 110-1

Branden Grace – 110-1

JB Holmes – 110-1

Martin Kaymer – 110-1

Ryan Moore – 110-1

Francesco Molinari – 125-1

Jimmy Walker – 125-1

Pat Perez – 125-1

Russell Henley – 125-1

Brian Harman – 135-1

Gary Woodland – 135-1

Jason Dufner – 135-1

Kevin Chappell – 135-1

Ollie Schniederjans – 135-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello – 135-1

Shane Lowry – 135-1

Bryson DeChambeau – 150-1

Cameron Smith – 150-1

Ian Poulter – 150-1

Adam Hadwin – 165-1

Bernd Wiesberger – 165-1

Brendan Steele – 165-1

Danny Willett – 165-1

Emiliano Grillo – 165-1

Kevin Na – 165-1

Peter Uihlein – 165-1

Si Woo Kim – 165-1

Jhonattan Vegas – 175-1

Billy Horschel – 200-1

Russell Knox – 200-1

Austin Cook – 225-1

Byeong Hun An – 225-1

Charles Howell III – 225-1

Jim Furyk – 225-1

Keegan Bradley – 225-1

Kyle Stanley – 225-1

Patton Kizzire – 225-1

Ross Fisher – 225-1

Webb Simpson – 225-1

Bud Cauley – 250-1

Grayson Murray – 250-1

Haotong Li – 250-1

Jamie Lovemark – 250-1

Patrick Rodgers – 250-1

Wesley Bryan – 250-1

Andy Sullivan – 275-1

Angel Cabrera – 275-1

Fred Couples – 275-1

Graeme McDowell – 275-1

Graham DeLaet – 275-1

Jeunghun Wang – 275-1

Scott Piercy – 275-1

Steve Stricker – 275-1

Thorbjorn Olesen – 275-1

David Lingmerth – 300-1

Hudson Swafford – 300-1

Jordan L Smith – 300-1

Ryan Fox – 300-1

William McGirt – 300-1

Andrew Johnston – 350-1

Anirban Lahiri – 350-1

Chris Stroud – 350-1

Chris Wood – 350-1

Bernhard Langer – 500-1

Curtis Luck – 500-1

Hideto Tanihara – 500-1

Mike Weir – 500-1

Vijay Singh – 500-1

Harry Ellis – 1000-1

Jose Maria Olazabal – 1000-1

Pachara Khongwatmai – 1000-1

Trevor Immelman – 1000-1

Doc Redman – 2000-1

Doug Ghim – 2000-1

Mark O’Meara – 2000-1

Yuxin Lin – 2000-1

Ian Woosnam – 3000-1

Larry Mize – 5000-1

Sandy Lyle – 5000-1

