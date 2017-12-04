Tiger Woods soars more than 500 spots in world rankings

It used to be notable when Tiger Woods was not the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

On Monday, Woods was shaking up the rankings. But it was for a different reason. After his performance in the Hero World Challenge, Woods leapt from No. 1,199 to No. 668 on the Official World Golf Ranking, tied with Rico Hoey.

Woods finished T-9 at the Hero, 10 shots back of winner Rickie Fowler after a 68-68-75-68 performance. Only 18 players competed. OWGR points were issued and Woods moved up the list for the first time since after the Hero in 2016. After that event, Woods stood at No. 650 in the world.

He failed to gain points in his subsequent starts, missing the cut at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic last February.

He dropped to No. 674 after those two starts, and his ranking continued to slide, bottoming out last week at just inside the top 1,200 in the world.