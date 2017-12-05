Bandon Dunes replaces Chambers Bay as host of 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

The 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship has moved from Chambers Bay to Bandon Dunes, the U.S. Golf Association announced on Tuesday.

The May 25-29 championship, which will feature 128 two-man teams, is being relocated from University Place, Wash., to Bandon, Ore., in order to accommodate a turfgrass transition project at Chambers Bay. Chambers is now set to host the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship along with The Home Course in DuPont, Wash., which will serve as a co-host for stroke play.

The specific courses at Bandon that will be used will be announced at a later date.

“The USGA is extremely grateful to owner Mike Keiser and Bandon Dunes, a trusted supporter of amateur golf, for agreeing to host the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball while this work occurs at Chambers Bay,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships and governance. “We also acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay in undertaking this work.”

The turfgrass project at Chambers will transition the putting surfaces from fescue to Poa annua grass. Previously, Chambers hosted the 2010 U.S. Amateur and 2015 U.S. Open.

Bandon played host to the 2006 Curtis Cup, 2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur and the inaugural U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball in 2015. It is also scheduled to host the 2020 U.S. Amateur.