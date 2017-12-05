College men's golf 2017-18 midseason grades

Here is a look at Lance Ringler’s midseason grades for the top 30 teams in men’s college golf:

TEAM . . . PRESEASON . . . GRADE . . . BUZZ

1. Oklahoma State . . . 1 . . . A . . . Only team in college golf to average under par in par-3 scoring (2.98)

2. Texas A&M . . . 11 . . . A . . . Won first three starts of the fall season

3. Alabama . . . 12 . . . A+ . . . Crimson Tide went 17-1 vs. top-25 teams in the fall

4. Vanderbilt . . . 3 . . . A . . . Very consistent fall season with five finishes in the top four

5. Georgia Tech . . . 19 . . . A+ . . . Yellow Jackets won twice and went 11-3 vs. top-25 teams

6. Baylor . . . 2 . . . A- . . . Talented squad with four players ranked in the top 55

7. LSU . . . 23 . . . A . . . Won twice in five starts

8. Oklahoma . . . 7 . . . A . . . Defending NCAA champs poised to make another run. Won Nike Fall Collegiate

9. Florida . . . 4 . . . B+ . . . Good fall with four top-5s and victory at Trinity Forest Invitational

10. Auburn . . . 14 . . . A- . . . Consistent fall with 3rd-2nd-2nd-5th to finish 43-8-1 overall head-to-head

11. Stanford . . . 13 . . . B . . . A pair of second-place finishes highlight fall season

12. Wake Forest . . . 8 . . . B . . . Led the nation in par-5 scoring (4.59), birdies (369) and eagles (17)

13. California . . . N/R . . . A- . . . Finished fall season with two wins and a third-place finish

14. Texas Tech . . . 20 . . . B . . . Played just three events, finishing 2nd-2nd-7th

15. USC . . . 9 . . . B- . . . Trojans have No. 1-ranked individual Justin Suh leading the way

16. Clemson . . . 25 . . . B- . . . Four players ranked in top 150 should be a sign of a good spring

17. Missouri . . . N/R . . . A . . . Played the 125th best schedule and went 2-0 vs. top-25 teams

18. Colorado State . . . N/R . . . A . . . Top mid-major team placing in top five in four starts

19. Texas . . . 6 . . . C . . . Slow fall as usual for Longhorns; only Doug Ghim (ninth) ranked in top 100

20. North Carolina . . . 22 . . . B- . . . Tar Heels need to be more consistent to earn return trip to NCAAs

21. UCLA . . . N/R . . . A . . . Bruins place in top 4 in all four fall starts

22. Illinois . . . 5 . . . C+ . . . Illini appeared to get better as fall progressed

23. Kentucky . . . N/R . . . A+ . . . Won first four starts of the fall before finishing fourth in final event

24. Duke . . . 24 . . . B- . . . Up-and-down fall with a pair of top-3s and a pair of finishes outside the top 10

25. Arkansas . . . 18 . . . B . . . A win and two runner-up finishes; posted 44-11 overall head-to-head

26. Marquette . . . N/R . . . A . . . Five top-5 finishes in five starts with a win at Northern Intercollegiate

27. Tennessee . . . N/R . . . B . . . Finished the fall with victory at East Bay Deli Classic at Kiawah

28. Santa Clara . . . N/R . . . A . . . Surprise team with 53-9 head-to-head record; leads nation in par-4 scoring (4.02)

29. BYU . . . N/R . . . A . . . Recorded most head-to-head wins of any team in the fall with 70

30. North Florida . . . 30 . . . B . . . UNF needs help at end of lineup; Just one player in the top 150

REST OF PRESEASON TOP 30

31. Kent State (17); 33. South Carolina (35); 34. Arizona State (16); 41. Northwestern (29); 47. UCF (27); 49. Pepperdine (15); 62. Oregon (10); 70. Washington (21); 83. New Mexico (28)