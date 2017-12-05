College women's golf 2017-18 midseason grades

Here is a look at Lance Ringler’s midseason grades for the top 30 teams in women’s college golf:

TEAM . . . PRESEASON . . . GRADE . . . BUZZ

1. UCLA . . . 1 . . . A+ . . . Three wins in four starts for the Bruins with three players ranked in the top 14 individually

2. Alabama . . . 3 . . . A . . . Crimson Tide lead the nation in par-3 and par-4 scoring

3. Arkansas . . . 8 . . . A . . . Explosive group was 92-under-par in four tournaments, winning three times

4. Duke . . . 5 . . . A . . . In four starts Blue Devils win three times with three players ranked in top 20

5. Stanford . . . 2 . . . B+ . . . Led by top-ranked Andrea Lee, Cardinal placed in top 3 in five starts

6. South Carolina . . . 13 . . . A . . . Quietly, Gamecocks climb into the top 10 heading into spring

7. Furman . . . 7 . . . A . . . Mid-major continuing to stay in the mix with power schools

8. Texas . . . 11 . . . A . . . After a 10th-place start to the year, Longhorns finished with four consecutive top-4 showings

9. Oklahoma State . . . 24 . . . A . . . Opened fall season with win in New Mexico

10. USC . . . 10 . . . B . . . Played toughest schedule during the fall with 20-7 overall head-to-head record

11. Michigan State . . . 16 . . . A . . . Lineup includes three players ranked in top 60; had four top-3 finishes in the fall

12. Arizona State . . . 4 . . . B- . . . Defending NCAA champs slowed down late in the fall, but should perk up in spring

13. Northwestern . . . 6 . . . C+ . . . Slow fall for veteran group looking toward another deep NCAA run this spring

14. Colorado . . . N/R . . . A- . . . Five finishes in the top six, with three players ranked in the top 80

15. Illinois . . . N/R . . . A . . . Finished fall season with 62 head-to-head wins – most in college golf

16. Oklahoma . . . 20 . . . B . . . Led the nation in total birdies with 223

17. Kent State . . . 21 . . . B . . . Finished 4th-2nd-6th-4th this fall after advancing to match play at NCAAs last year

18. Washington . . . 28 . . . B+ . . . Four players in top 100 should be sign of good things to come

19. Purdue . . . N/R . . . B- . . . Played just three events in the fall, finishing 3rd-7th-9th with strength of schedule at 15th

20. Louisville . . . N/R . . . B- . . . Closed fall with back-to-back victories

21. Virginia . . . N/R . . . B- . . . Only two players in top 200; need help to have any sort of postseason run

22. Florida . . . 18 . . . B+ . . . Team effort so far with no players ranked in top 100; three finishes in top 4 in four fall starts

23. Denver . . . N/R . . . A . . . Denver won twice, finishing with a 51-8 overall head-to-head record

24. Houston . . . N/R . . . B . . . Appeared to get better as fall went on

25. Vanderbilt . . . N/R . . . B- . . . Balanced squad but needs someone to step up

26. Wake Forest . . . 17 . . . B- . . . Will need help from bottom of lineup this spring; top three players ranked in top 50

27. Iowa State . . . N/R . . . B- . . . Won East-West match-play event

28. Wisconsin . . . N/R . . . A . . . Experienced group with four seniors and a junior, recorded top-5 finishes in all four starts

29. Texas A&M . . . 15 . . . C- . . . Bit of a roller-coaster fall season; need to find consistent play throughout lineup

30. California . . . 22 . . . C+ . . . Finished fall with season-best, third-place showing at Pac-12 Preview

REST OF PRESEASON TOP 30

70. Georgia (9); 32. Florida State (12); 33. North Carolina (29); 35. Auburn (30); 36. Clemson (23); 37. Miami (27); 38. North Carolina State (26); 41. Arizona (14); 46. Texas Tech (27); 48. Pepperdine (25)