New Puma Golf hat designed with Rickie Fowler in mind

Rickie Fowler has a new hat.

Fowler debuted the new P Snapback Cap by Puma Golf in his winning performance at last week’s Hero World Challenge. Puma said the hat will be Fowler’s go-to hat for 2018.

The P Snapback is a modern take on the classic snapback style. It features a large 3D embroidered P logo and a moisture-wicking, performance sweatband.

“Rickie is certainly recognized for his confidence, style and swagger on and off course,” said Grant Knudson, head of footwear and accessories for Puma Golf. “He’s been with Puma since turning professional, and though his preferences have matured over the years, he still is a trend-setter in fashion and style, which means we get to have some fun when designing his footwear and accessories.

“The P cap we designed with him in mind reflects that maturity and on-trend style – a more modern take on the classic snapback look that transitions well from the course to daily life. Whether Rickie is in the midst of a birdie barrage on Tour or relaxing in courtside seats at an Oklahoma State game, the P hat is a great staple piece in his look.”

The P Snapback Cap is available in six colorways. Price: $28.