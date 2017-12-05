PHOTOS: Best trophies in golf

By: Brentley Romine | December 5, 2017 3:10 pm
From the Ryder Cup to the Claret Jug, a look at some of the best golf trophies.
One of the best two-for-ones in golf: the trophies for winning the Race To Dubai and DP World Tour Championship.
The Ryder Cup trophy. Enough said.
The Trophee Hassan II trophy … just in case someone tries to steal your winner’s check.
We remember when the Guatemala Stella Artois Open trophy was the star of Nickelodeon’s “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”
Seconds after this photo, the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open flew off into the sunset.
The Robert Cox trophy, given to the U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, is as elegant as trophies get.
The Venetian Macao Open trophy, annually bigger than its winner.
Overshadowed by the green jacket, the Masters trophy is modeled after the Augusta National clubhouse.
The Qatar Masters trophy is a clam with a pearl in its mouth. Just awesome.
The Coates Golf Championship trophy looks like a gazelle … but we haven’t seen any of those in Ocala. Are we missing something?
The Claret Jug. #goat
“… Here is my handle, here is my spout …” The Omega Dubai Desert Classic trophy just begs for that song to be sang.
The Maybank Malaysia Championship trophy, for the thrill of the fight.
The LPGA JTBC Founders Cup trophy could definitely break 80.
The Shenzhen International trophy is very bullish.
The Suntory Ladies Open, an elephant tusk or a chili pepper? You decide.
The British Amateur champion gets a great piece of hardware.
You can’t have a tournament near the nation’s capital (Quicken Loans National) without a trophy that looks like, well, the nation’s Capitol Building.
After winning the Swiss Seniors Open, the champion can dance the night away under this disco ball.
Lifting the Wanamaker Trophy is a great workout for the PGA Championship winner.
The Made in Denmark trophy HAS to be made in Denmark.
The Manulife LPGA Classic trophy. You ever seen the movie Avatar?
The U.S. Open trophy is fitting for our nation’s national championship.
The Porsche European Open trophy will help you ace your European flags test.
Whoever wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship annually cards one more birdie for their tournament.
We LOVE the LPGA KEB-Hana Bank Championship trophy.
The Lorena Ochoa Invitational trophy is just downright gorgeous.
The Havemeyer Trophy, given to the U.S. Amateur winner, is a must-have.
Louisville’s Cardinal Intercollegiate trophy is a home run.
We feel the need for speed when looking at the trophy for Air Force’s Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational.
After you win UCLA’s Gifford Collegiate, you can “hang 10.”
You can touch this cactus. The AJGA Thunderbird International Junior trophy won’t hurt you.
