Players to watch at Web.com Tour Q-School final stage

The final stage of Web.com Tour Q-School begins Thursday at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Ariz. The Cattail and Devil’s Claw courses will be used in the 72-hole event, which will determine who earns what kind of Web.com Tour status for 2018.

Here’s a breakdown of how players can earn Web.com Tour status this week:

Winner is fully exempt for the 2018 Web.com Tour regular season.

Finishers 2-10 (and ties) are fully exempt for the first 12 events of the 2018 Web.com Tour season.

Finishers 11-45 (and ties) are fully exempt for the first eight events of the 2018 Web.com Tour season.

The rest of the field receives conditional status.

Also, here is a look at some notable players teeing it up in final stage:

Sam Burns: Former LSU star turned pro this fall and went T-43 and T-20 in his first two PGA Tour starts as a pro. He also won the second stage Q-School site in McKinney, Texas, by shooting 22 under, five shots clear of the field. No real flaws in his game and is physically gifted.

Cameron Champ: Surprisingly turned pro following his fall season at Texas A&M. He then missed cuts at the OHL Classic and RSM Classic. Earned spot in field with T-11 finish at second stage site in Murrieta, Calif. Hits the ball a mile, but needs to improve his wedge game and putting.

Wyndham Clark: Transferred to Oregon for his senior year last season and was one of the top players in the country. Had previously struggled at Oklahoma State after a strong freshman campaign. He made three of his eight cuts between the PGA and Web.com tours this year after turning pro. Won second stage in Murrieta.

Sean Crocker: Former USC standout turned pro this fall and is coming off a T-7 finish at the Australian PGA last week. He has nice track record on the European Tour in 2017, making six of seven cuts, including a T-16 in Hong Kong last month. Was T-5 at second stage in McKinney. Competitiveness is rivaled by few his age.

Cameron Davis: The Aussie has moved up to No. 228 in the world thanks to his victory two weeks ago at the Australian Open. He played mostly in Canada this past season.

Rico Hoey: The USC product turned pro this summer, opting to play on the Mackenzie Tour instead of staying amateur to play in the U.S. Amateur at Riviera and potentially the Walker Cup at LACC. The decision paid off as Hoey won the Mackenzie Tour’s season finale to earn his Web.com Tour by finishing in the top 5 on the tour’s Order of Merit. Hoey can still improve that status this week, though. Considered one of the best drivers of the golf ball among his peers.

Chan Kim: The 27-year-old former Arizona State player has spent most of his time as a pro in Japan, where he’s won three times in 2017. He also tied for 11th at this year’s British Open. He is ranked 79th in the OWGR. Features a power game off the tee and ability to make lots of birdies.

Curtis Luck: The young Aussie won the U.S. Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2016 before making the cut at the Masters. He made seven of 11 cuts on the PGA Tour last season and earned his final-stage ticket through the Web.com Tour Finals. He enters this week having posted three straight top-20s in Australia. Great short game but sometimes struggles from tee to green.

Lee McCoy: The former Georgia player won his Mackenzie Tour debut in 2017 but ended up sixth on the tour’s money list. So here he is at final stage looking to improve on his conditional status for the Web.com Tour. McCoy is best known for his fourth-place finish at the 2016 Valspar Championship. He had to withdraw from second stage of Q-School last year after fracturing his wrist in a car accident. Carries a nice confidence and a good iron player.

Maverick McNealy: The former Stanford standout, Haskins Award winner and top-ranked amateur turned pro this fall after a 4-0 showing at the Walker Cup. He tied for 52nd at the Safeway Open in his PGA Tour debut as a pro before missing the cut at the Shriners Open. Was T-10 at second stage in McKinney. Great ballstriker and usually contends when the putter is cooperating.

Jordan Niebrugge: The Oklahoma State product finished ninth on the Mackenzie Tour money list last season. He might be best known for his T-6 finish at the 2015 British Open, but he also won the U.S. Amateur Public Links in 2013 to qualify for the 2014 Masters. He recently missed the cut at the OHL Classic.

Joaquin Niemann: The current top-ranked amateur in the world finished second at the second stage site in Dothan, Ala. The young Chilean was supposed to attend USF this fall but couldn’t earn the test scores needed to enroll. Great driver of the golf ball with a nice low, piercing ball flight. Putting is streaky.

John Oda: He skipped his senior year at UNLV to turn pro this fall and booked his final-stage ticket with a T-2 finish in Murrieta. Qualified for the U.S. Open this summer and recently was solo eighth at the OHL Classic.

Robby Shelton: Former Alabama standout finished second in earnings last season on the Mackenzie Tour, where he notched five top-5s on the tour. As an amateur, he tied for third at the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in 2015. Known as an elite ballstriker but has recently improved his biggest weakness: Putting.

Gunn Yang: The former San Diego State player won the 2014 U.S. Amateur. He enters this week after missing all seven cuts on the Challenge Tour in 2017.