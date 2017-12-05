Club: Wilson Staff C300 driver

Price: $399.99 with Fujikura Speeder Pro 58 shaft and Lamkin Crossline 2 grip

Specs: 460cc head, 45.5 inches long with three moveable weights and an adjustable hosel.

Available: Jan. 19, 2018

Goal

Wilson wants to help better players generate more ball speed on off-center hits and gain more control of ball flight with adjustable features.

The Scoop

While the Wilson Staff C300 driver was not the star of a TV show, as was last season’s Triton, its adjustability and versatility make it one of the most unique drivers the company has ever made. It also features a technology borrowed from previously released Wilson irons.

That technology is called Power Holes, which debuted in 2016 in the C200 irons, and Wilson now has brought the concept to woods.

In the C300 driver, engineers incorporated four holes – two in the crown and two in the sole – that go completely through the titanium chassis. The holes are covered with a urethane material so debris does not get inside the head. Wilson said that by reducing the contact between the face and the body, the holes allow a larger area of the face to flex at impact.

“Once we were able to achieve maximum ball speed in the center of the face, our goal became to spread that out across the face, which is why those Power Holes exist on the heel side and the toe side of the head,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson Staff’s global manager of golf innovation. “It’s always best to hit the ball in the center of the face, but as the mis-hits drift toward the heel or the toe, we’re trying to maintain the response and the ball speed.”

The C300 driver, which has a matte red finish, comes with three weight screws that affix into the sole – two 6-gram stainless steel screws and one aluminum screw that weighs 2 grams. When a golfer puts the heavier screws in the toe and heel area, backspin is reduced and shots take off with more ball speed and a lower launch angle. When the 2-gram weight is in the toe and the 6-gram weights are in the heel and back ports, the club has a draw bias; putting the heavier weights in the back and the toe encourages a fade.

Wilson also updated the adjustable hosel found in the C300. The FastFit 3.0 is made from a single piece of aluminum and allows golfers to decrease the driver’s stated loft by as much as 1 degree or add up to 2 degrees.