Club: Wilson Staff C300 fairway woods

Price: $219.99 with Fujikura Speeder Pro 88 shaft and Lamkin Wilson Staff Crossline 2 grip

Specs: Available in 13.5, 15 and 18 degrees with three moveable weights and an adjustable hosel

Available: Jan. 19, 2018

Goal

Wilson’s most customizable fairway woods, the Staff C300s are designed to create more ball speed while allowing golfers to fine-tune their shot shape and gapping.

The Scoop

The red crown and chassis of the Wilson Staff C300 fairway woods is eye-catching, but the real story is Wilson’s first use of Power Holes in fairway woods. Previously designed into irons, the six holes that ring the face in the crown and sole are filled with a urethane material and are designed to minimize contact between the hitting surface and the body of the club. That allows the face to flex more efficiently at impact, Wilson said, especially in the heel and toe. As a result, the clubs should protect ball speed more effectively on off-center hits, and golfers should be able to maintain distance on less-than-perfect shots.

“The reason why we put more Power Holes in the sole (instead of two as with the Staff C300 driver) was to provide a greater response across the entire face,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson Staff’s global manager of golf innovation. “Given the head size and the construction that we’ve got, we could add four Power Holes all the way around and still not run afoul of CT (characteristic time, a measure of springiness) and limitations that are put upon by the game’s governing bodies.”

On the bottom of the club are ports that house three weight screws. Each C300 comes with a pair of 2-gram aluminum screws and a single 12-gram stainless steel screw, and by changing their configuration the club can be given a draw bias, a fade bias or a neutral weight position that has an enhanced moment of inertia for more forgiveness.

Because fairway woods need to hit the ball to specific distances and golfers should avoid excessive distance gaps, Wilson gave the C300 fairways an adjustable hosel that lets players decrease the club’s stated loft by 1 degree or add up to 2 degrees.