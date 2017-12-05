Club: Wilson Staff C300 Forged irons

Price: $899.99 with KBS Tour 105 steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline 2 grips, $999.99 with Fujikura Speeder Pro 85i graphite shafts

Specs: Forged carbon steel with urethane-covered holes in the sole and toe

Available: Jan. 19, 2018

Goal

Wilson created the Staff C300 Forged irons for golfers who want more distance, but who also want the feel of a forged iron and the classic look at address of a better player’s club.

The Scoop

Wilson categorizes clubs into one of three groups: D for distance, F for feel and C for a crossover of both distance and feel. With the new Staff C300 Forged irons, Wilson has designed clubs to appeal to players who need forgiveness and a little extra distance in their long and mid-irons, but who still want to shape shots with the feel of a traditional iron.

At the heart of the C300 Forged irons are Power Holes, which debuted in last season’s C200 irons. Covered by a urethane layer to keep debris out of the heads, Power Holes are open spaces in the heads. In the C300 Forged, the 3 through 8 irons have two Power Holes in the toe and five in the sole. They are designed to minimize the contact points between the hitting surface and the body of the club. That allows the face to flex more efficiently across a larger area, Wilson said, so players can expect the Staff C300 Forged irons to protect ball speed more effectively on shots hit low and toward the toe.

“The enhancement we have made with the C300 is that double row in the sole,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson Staff’s global manager of golf innovation. “Because we have that second row, those structural supports directly behind the face allow the entire face to deflect so you’ll pick up some ball response.”

The standard Staff C300 irons have Power Holes in the topline, but the C300 Forged irons are designed for better players, so at address golfers will see a traditional-looking topline and less offset. The forged carbon steel also should give these clubs a softer feel at impact than the standard C300 irons, which are cast from 17-4 stainless steel. To further enhance feel, Wilson designed the back the C300 Forged using an injection-molded plastic piece covered by a metal badge.