Club: Wilson Staff C300 hybrids

Price: $209.99 with Fujikura Speeder Pro 78i graphite shaft and Lamkin Crossline grip

Specs: Stainless steel heads with urethane-covered holes, moveable weights and an adjustable hosel; available in 17, 20, 23 degrees

Available: Jan. 19, 2018

Goal

Designed for golfers who want more forgiveness and distance control, the Staff C300 hybrids combine a ball-speed enhancing design and moveable weights.

The Scoop

Wilson says the technology that separates the new Staff C300 hybrids from other hybrids is Power Holes. In five strategic areas, Wilson designers incorporated holes that pass completely through the stainless steel body, two on the crown and three in the sole. While all five Power Holes are covered by a urethane material to keep dirt, grass and debris out of the heads, they allow the face to flex more efficiently across a larger area at impact. Wilson says ball speed is protected more effectively on shots hit toward the toe or heel, which leads to improved consistency and distance control.

To help produce different ball flights, Wilson designed the Staff C300 hybrids with two ports that house moveable weight screws. Each club comes with two 2-gram weights and a 12-gram weight. When the heavier weight is in the toe, the C300 will have a fade bias; screwing the 12-gram weight in the heel area promotes a draw. Golfers who want a neutral setting can put both 2-gram weights in place.

For more adjustability, Wilson gave the C300 hybrids an adjustable hosel that allows players to increase or decrease the club’s stated loft by as much as 1 degree. Combined with the moveable weights, that should help golfers and clubfitters fill gaps and get the clubs to hit shots to specific distances more easily.