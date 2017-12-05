Club: Wilson Staff C300 irons

Price: $799.99 with KBS Tour 90 steel shafts and Lamkin Crossline 2 grips, $899.99 with Fujikura Speeder Pro 78i graphite shafts

Specs: Cast 17-4 stainless steel heads with urethane-covered holes

Available: Jan. 19, 2018

Goal

The Staff C300 irons are designed for mid- and higher-handicap players who want more ball speed and forgiveness on shots struck outside the sweet spot.

The Scoop

Last year Wilson brought a technology from the tennis world to golf in the form of Power Holes. In tennis racquets, enlarged grommet holes on the side of the frame, where the strings pass through, allow a bigger portion of string bed to act like a trampoline and produce more power. In 2016’s C200 irons, Power Holes were designed to do the same thing with a golf club’s face. Wilson says it has improved the technology for the new Staff C300 irons.

Ringing the exterior of each C300 iron are a series of holes that pass completely through the cast 17-4 heads. Covered by a soft urethane material that keeps debris from getting inside, the Power Holes reduce the contact between the face and the body. Wilson said that should allow the face to flex more efficiently across a larger area. As a result, mis-hits should fly farther and golfers should expect better distance control and consistency.

“The enhancement we have made in the C300 is a double row (of Power Holes) in the sole,” said Jon Pergande, Wilson Staff’s global manager of golf innovation. “The structural supports, the 25 percent of the perimeter of the club, can go away because we have that second row. So now the entire face deflects, so you will pick up more ball response.”

To dampen some of the vibrations created at impact and provide better feel, Wilson designed the C300’s back badge using an injection-molded plastic piece that is covered by a metal badge.

The Staff C300 irons are larger than the Staff C300 Forged irons, and while both clubs fall into the Crossover family (which in Wilson terminology means they blend distance and feel), the C300 leans more to the distance-enhancing side than the feel side. They have more offset, a thicker topline and a slightly wider sole than the C300 Forged.