Billy Bush hit by golf ball, claims he may've been 'half-an-inch' from dying

Billy Bush recently penned an op-ed for The New York Times regarding the now infamous “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump.

Bush appears to be in a better place than when that footage surfaced last year, but he’s also happy just to be alive.

The former “Access Hollywood” host went on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday to talk about the piece. But he didn’t leave before elaborating on this Instagram post:

Yeah, so what happened, Billy? It was even more serious than the photo suggested.

As Bush described, he was playing golf with friends when a 3-wood shot came headed his way.

“It went careening … a terrible slice, right into the side of my head,” Bush told Colbert.

You can imagine the pain. But Bush noted that the knock to the noggin was inches (actually less) from life-threatening status.

“The doctor told me, ‘If it were a half-an-inch higher, you might have died,’ ” Bush said.

But Bush said he responded to that startling observation with a good bit of humor.

“And I said (to the doctor), ‘I’m finally lucky. This is great,’ ” Bush said.

Here is the video of Bush recounting his experience: