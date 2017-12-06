Brooks Koepka nursing injured left wrist

Brooks Koepka won the Dunlop Phoenix by nine shots, then returned home for Thanksgiving and to get ready for the Hero World Challenge. Somewhere along the way, the U.S. Open champion felt soreness in his left wrist.

”I have some wrist issues,” Koepka said in the Bahamas. ”I want to figure that out. I can’t grip anything strong with my left hand.”

Koepka said he first felt some tightness on Saturday before going over to Albany Golf Club. He has the next month to let it heal or figure out if anything is wrong before starting the new year in Kapalua at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.