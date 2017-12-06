Justin Rose to host 2018 British Masters at Walton Heath

The 2018 British Masters will take place at England’s Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey south of London, tournament host Justin Rose announced Wednesday.

“Walton Heath is a golf course I really, really enjoy playing,” Rose said, via National Club Golfer. “In fact I love it.”

The course played host to the Ryder Cup in 1981, and the European Open five times between 1978 and 1991.

Lee Westwood played host to the 2017 event at Close House in Durham.

“This tournament has really created its own identify on the European Tour. The guys have left a pretty good blueprint for me. Hopefully I can put some of my own touches here and there and continue that success.”

Rose has won the British Masters once.

The 2018 British Masters will take place from October 11-14, two weeks after the Ryder Cup.

