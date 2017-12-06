Lexi Thompson shows off new Nissan GT-R after winning Race to CME Globe

After winning the $1 million LPGA Race to CME Globe last month, Lexi Thompson was asked if she’d be going car shopping.

“Yes, very soon,” Thompson said. “That’s for sure. I’ll be getting that new one.”

Thompson originally said was thinking of a 2018 Corvette Z06, but apparently had a change of heart after securing the prize money with a T-2 finish at the CME Group Tour Championship. Thompson missed a 2-foot putt that would have forced a playoff with winner Ariya Jutanugarn, but still finished ahead in the points race.

Thompson ultimately decided on a new Nissan GT-R and posted a photo posing next to her new wheels Wednesday on Instagram. Nissan’s website lists a starting MSRP of $99,990.

So I decided to get a @nissan GTR 😎

The 22-year-old Thompson earned nearly $3 million this season including the final $1 million prize, winning twice and finishing second at the ANA Inspiration after being assessed a controversial 4-stroke penalty.