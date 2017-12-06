Louis Oosthuizen WDs from Joburg Open because of freak injury

Louis Oosthuizen entered the final European Tour event of the 2017 calendar year riding a streak of two consecutive top-10s. However, a freak injury forced him to withdraw from this week’s Joburg Open.

Oosthuizen was traveling from Mauritius to Johannesburg earlier this week when during the trip he jammed his fingers between two airport trolleys.

“This morning is even worse than it was yesterday, so I tried to grip a golf club but there’s no way I can go to my grip position,” Oosthuizen told reporters in South Africa. “It’s a bit of an unfortunate one, but I don’t want to tee off Thursday and play one hole or a few shots and then withdraw after taking someone’s spot. I just can’t do that. So I’m going to have to withdraw from this one.”

Oosthuizen was replaced in the field by American Cody Martin.