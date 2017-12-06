Muni He makes professional debut in Dubai

Last year at the Omega Dubai Ladies Masters, Muni He missed the cut as an amateur, shooting 76-76. At the time, she didn’t picture herself returning to Dubai a year later as a professional.

But here she is.

He, who on Sunday earned Symetra Tour status at LPGA Q-School, opted to forego her final two-and-a-half seasons on eligibility at USC and turn pro in time to make her pro debut at the Dubai Ladies Masters, where she opened with a 1-under 71 at Emirates Golf Club.

“Last year here, it definitely didn’t cross my mind, but I think it became a topic throughout the year and I think I knew it was something that I really wanted to do and saw myself doing,” He said of turning pro.

During rounds, He writes down how many birdies she left out on the course. She counted them up Wednesday: “One, two, three, four, five, six – six.”

“But of course, you can never have the perfect round,” He added.

He finds herself four shots off the lead, held by Thailand’s Supamas Sangchan, who fired an opening 67. Kelsey Macdonald and Nanna Madsen are among a five-way tie for second at 4 under.

“I think I was a bit nervous before going out there today just because I came from Stage III and I didn’t really perform too well there,” He said. “You know, I obviously got in last night, so knowing that today was my first professional round, I did feel a little bit of nervousness going through me.”

He plans to play the Symetra Tour in 2018 while also taking advantage of LPGA sponsor exemptions. She hopes to soon follow in the footsteps of her idol and fellow Chinese golfer, Shanshan Feng.

“My goal is just to get through it and be able to get my card by the end of the year and better my game,” He said. “… Obviously Shanshan just became the first World No. 1 that’s Chinese. So it’s something for me to work toward and very motivating.”