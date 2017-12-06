Pro golfers and their cars: Some of the best rides past and present

Golfer Lexi Thompson showed off a sharp new Nissan GT-R on social media this week.

So I decided to get a @nissan GTR 😎 A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

It wasn’t the first time the LPGA star took to Instagram to show off a sweet ride. In 2015, she announced a partnership with Lexus USA with a nifty red Lexus.

For those who care about such things, Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota.

Plenty of pro golfers have strong rides and are not afraid to show them off. Here is a look at some of golf’s notable car lovers:

Ian Poulter

I thinks it time to stretch the F40's legs a little. Perfect evening for it. @ferrari at it best. Iconic Supercar. A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Sep 18, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

An unabashed Ferrari lover and avid car collector, Poulter has long bought and showed off his expensive rides. When this image was shared on Instagram, he had five Ferraris, a Rolls Royce Ghost and Ford GT-40 in his garage.

But he’s always looking for a unique cars.

Can anyone guess what the @ford on the right is ? And its significance ? 🏆🇮🇪⏱😬⛳️🏌🎉 pic.twitter.com/xCBmn0D0GH — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 22, 2016

The Crown Vic in this image reportedly was used to escort Rory McIlroy during the 2012 Ryder Cup after he mixed up time zones and needed a police escort to make his tee time. And it appears as though Poulter put a Ryder Cup logo put on the side to commemorate the occasion.

Adam Scott

The 2013 Masters champion is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz. The Aussie star reportedly drives a $500,000 SLS AMG Roadster with the gull-wing doors when he cruises around his native Queensland.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy was infamously linked to the purchase of a $2 million Bugatti back in 2012. McIlroy denies ever having purchased the multi-million dollar vehicle.

He does, however, own a private jet.

@JordanSpieth need to get yourself a bigger plane youngster 😉 happy to help 👍 pic.twitter.com/hOYrBgLpz5 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 1, 2014

In 2014, he was given the opportunity to drive a BMW i8 during the week of the BMW Championship. At the time, the car was worth around $136,000.

Thanks @BMWchamps for letting me use this thing during the week! #i8 pic.twitter.com/yd5rdc9KQO — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 2, 2014

The following year, he actually owned an i8 himself.

Like Poulter, he’s driven several Ferraris since turning pro. He was spotted driving a black Ferrari F430 with then-girl friend Caroline Wozniacki in 2013. The couple was also seen together cruising in a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador, but it was not believed McIlroy owned that card.

Rickie Fowler

Introducing the all-new @mbusa C-Class Coupe #C300 #Coupe #Mercedes #Benz A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Jul 25, 2016 at 12:04pm PDT

This Instagram image offers a peek inside Rickie Fowler’s garage. The car spotlighted in the is a custom Porsche 911 Turbo. He also has a Nissan GT-R visible in the back. Oklahoma State orange colors are a prominent feature on several of his cars.

Fowler is also a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, whose products often appear in his Instagram feed

When you drive down Magnolia Lane…do it right! @mercedesbenz @mbusa A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Bubba Watson

Watson has been a car buff since he was a boy. In 2016, he became co-owner of a Chevrolet dealership in Milton, Fla. “I have purchased 37 cars in 12 years, which I’m not proud of, I guess,” Watson said when he announced his deal to buy part of the dealership.

Waston purchased the General Lee (a 1969 Dodge Charger) used in the 1980s TV show “Dukes of Hazzard” at the 2012 Barrett-Jackson automobile auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. He painted over the Confederate Flag in 2015 that appeared on the roof of the car during the TV series and replaced it with an American flag.

John Daly

Would you have expected anything different?

Justin Thomas

The defending Player of the Year began 2017 on a torrid run.

Now accepting all requests to drive people places 💯 Thanks @dreamworksmotorsports for the sick ride! A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

After winning the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in Hawaii, Thomas celebrated his success with the purchase of a tricked-out Range Rover after his return to Florida. It was customized by Dreamworks Motorsports and includes 24-inch wheels.

Jack Nicklaus

The Golden Bear turned pro 56 years ago last month and has earned more than enough bank to drive any vehicle he chooses..

From 1992-97, Lincoln offered a “Jack Nicklaus Edition” Town Car. It featured gold exterior badges, lettering, front grille spokes, a gold Lincoln hood emblem, gold alloy wheels, interior accents, and a premium sound system.

Arnold Palmer

Naturally, the King always drove in style.

Back in the 1970s, he was a spokesman for Cadillac and looked as regal as ever cruising around the links in this 1974 Eldorado – complete with front-wheel drive.

Second-best was never good enough for Arnie.