Wildfire rages in Bel-Air area of Los Angeles near UCLA, nearby golf courses

As firefighters continues to battle wildfires across Southern California, there is now another blaze, this latest one in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Skirball fire started near the Getty Museum, Skirball Cultural Center and 405 freeway, and has already burned 150 acres. Of course, this is near the UCLA campus, as well as notable golf courses Bel-Air Country Club and Riviera Country Club, which both served as hosts of the 2017 U.S. Amateur. (Riviera also annually hosts the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour.)

Afternoon and evening classes were cancelled Wednesday at UCLA, which is just miles from the blaze, though isn’t expected to be in the path of the fire. Neither is Bel-Air CC, though CBS Los Angeles said the course closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

UCLA men’s coach Derek Freeman said the flames are within a mile of campus.

“Winds have died down to allow fire department to get some control, but high winds/Santa Ana winds coming tonight,” Freeman said via text message.

Winds are currently blowing toward the south, southwest, which has put the Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park and the Brentwood neighborhood north of Sunset Boulevard on notice.

“This area should be ReadySetGo and be prepared for possible evacuation for Skirball Fire in December 2017,” a notification on Google Maps read.

This area is very close to Riviera, which is just south of Sunset in the Pacific Palisades area just west of Brentwood.

Here is a startling video of the fire Wednesday morning from someone traveling south on the 405:

Not the typical morning commute… pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

Emails have been sent to both Riviera and Bel-Air clubs. More information will be provided as it is learned.