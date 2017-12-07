Headliners announced for Golfweek coaches' forum at GCAA/WGCA conventions

For the fourth consecutive year, Golfweek will host the Golfweek coaches’ forum at the annual Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) conventions, which will be held Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 10-13, respectively, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

The panelists this year will be: Stanford’s Conrad Ray and Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl on the men’s coaches side, with Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye and UCLA’s Carrie Forsyth on the women’s coaches side.

Below are highlights from the featured panelists:

Conrad Ray – Stanford Men’s Coach

Led program to 11 NCAA Championship appearances in 12 seasons

Guided his team to 2007 NCAA title

Winner of 2007 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year

Two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Will be inducted into GCAA Hall of Fame in 2017

Ryan Hybl – Oklahoma Men’s Coach

Guided his team to 2017 NCAA title

Has led program to seven straight NCAA Championship appearances

Brought program top three single-season scoring averages in school history

Will serve as head coach for U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup squad in 2018

Missy Farr-Kaye – Arizona State Women’s Coach

Guided her team to 2017 NCAA title

Has won national titles at ASU as player (1990), assistant coach (2009) and head coach (2017)

Named 2017 Golfweek Coach of the Year and Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Carrie Forsyth – UCLA Women’s Coach