Headliners announced for Golfweek coaches' forum at GCAA/WGCA conventions

For the fourth consecutive year, Golfweek will host the Golfweek coaches’ forum at the annual Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) conventions, which will be held Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 10-13, respectively, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.
The panelists this year will be: Stanford’s Conrad Ray and Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl on the men’s coaches side, with Arizona State’s Missy Farr-Kaye and UCLA’s Carrie Forsyth on the women’s coaches side.
Below are highlights from the featured panelists:
Conrad Ray – Stanford Men’s Coach
- Led program to 11 NCAA Championship appearances in 12 seasons
- Guided his team to 2007 NCAA title
- Winner of 2007 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year
- Two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year
- Will be inducted into GCAA Hall of Fame in 2017
Ryan Hybl – Oklahoma Men’s Coach
- Guided his team to 2017 NCAA title
- Has led program to seven straight NCAA Championship appearances
- Brought program top three single-season scoring averages in school history
- Will serve as head coach for U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup squad in 2018
Missy Farr-Kaye – Arizona State Women’s Coach
- Guided her team to 2017 NCAA title
- Has won national titles at ASU as player (1990), assistant coach (2009) and head coach (2017)
- Named 2017 Golfweek Coach of the Year and Pac-12 Coach of the Year
Carrie Forsyth – UCLA Women’s Coach
- Won two national championships (2004, ’11) in 18 seasons at helm of program
- Bruins have finished in top 10 at NCAAs in 13 of those 18 seasons
- Guided team to four Pac-10/12 Conference titles
- Five-time Pac-10/12 Coach of the Year
- Named Golfweek National Coach of the Year in 2011
