Keenan Davidse leads Joburg Open after four days in hospital bed

JOHANNESBURG — Keenan Davidse showed he was over the illness that confined him to a hospital bed for four days by shooting an 8-under 63 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Joburg Open.

The 28-year-old South African missed the cut in Mauritius last week as a flu virus ran through his family, and he checked himself into the hospital ahead of the Johannesburg event.

He said he “didn’t really have any expectations” for the week but rolled in nine birdies on the Bushwillows Course at Randpark Golf Club, five of them coming in his final eight holes.

Among the six players tied for second place were Jared Harvey, Ockie Strydom and Erik van Rooyen — all South Africans.

A field of 240 players is split over the Bushwillows and Firethorn courses for the first two days. Those who make the cut play the longer Firethorn over the weekend.

